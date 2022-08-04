Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Is Likely To Grow By 61.69% Or More

During the recent session, Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s traded shares were 37.45 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 33.16% or $0.62. The 52-week high for the SOPA share is $77.34, that puts it down -3006.02 from that peak though still a striking 40.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.49. The company’s market capitalization is $47.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.60 million shares over the past three months.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SOPA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) trade information

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) registered a 33.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 33.16% in intraday trading to $2.49 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.19%, and it has moved by -7.88% in 30 days. The short interest in Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) is 0.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.50, which implies an increase of 61.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, SOPA is trading at a discount of -221.29% off the target high and -100.8% off the low.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2,373.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $670k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.69 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -706.60% in 2022.

SOPA Dividends

Society Pass Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s Major holders

Society Pass Incorporated insiders own 40.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.37%, with the float percentage being 9.01%. Legal & General Group PLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 51 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.43 million shares (or 1.82% of all shares), a total value of $1.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.17 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) shares are Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund owns about 80555.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 68005.0, or about 0.29% of the stock, which is worth about $0.17 million.