Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) Drops -761.08% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s traded shares were 2.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.87% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the DTIL share is $14.38, that puts it down -761.08 from that peak though still a striking 33.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.11. The company’s market capitalization is $172.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.08 million shares over the past three months.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. DTIL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.41.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) trade information

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) registered a 9.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.87% in intraday trading to $1.67 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.74%, and it has moved by 3.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.96%. The short interest in Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) is 1.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.33, which implies an increase of 82.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, DTIL is trading at a discount of -1097.6% off the target high and -19.76% off the low.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Precision BioSciences Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) shares have gone down -66.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -213.46% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -213.90% this quarter and then drop -105.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -82.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.97 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.59 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $13.86 million and $24.04 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -64.10% and then drop by -76.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -25.40%. While earnings are projected to return 75.10% in 2022.

DTIL Dividends

Precision BioSciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s Major holders

Precision BioSciences Inc. insiders own 19.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.48%, with the float percentage being 47.67%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 210 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.57 million shares (or 7.34% of all shares), a total value of $14.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.27 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 6.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $13.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 4.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.26 million, or about 2.03% of the stock, which is worth about $3.89 million.