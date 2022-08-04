Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) Continues To Thrive In 2022, As Its Stock Is Down -82.21% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s traded shares were 26.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 48.42% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the OTIC share is $2.59, that puts it down -600.0 from that peak though still a striking 35.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.24. The company’s market capitalization is $25.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 838.41K shares over the past three months.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. OTIC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) trade information

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) registered a 48.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 48.42% in intraday trading to $0.37 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -78.86%, and it has moved by -82.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.58%. The short interest in Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) is 0.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.83, which implies an increase of 93.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, OTIC is trading at a discount of -2332.43% off the target high and -710.81% off the low.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Otonomy Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) shares have gone down -81.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 7.41% against 11.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.80% this quarter and then jump 20.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.20%. While earnings are projected to return 26.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.40% per annum.

OTIC Dividends

Otonomy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s Major holders

Otonomy Inc. insiders own 2.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.27%, with the float percentage being 66.64%. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 63 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.84 million shares (or 13.76% of all shares), a total value of $18.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.6 million shares, is of RA Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 9.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $13.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund owns about 2.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.77 million, or about 3.11% of the stock, which is worth about $3.9 million.