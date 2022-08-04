Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Has Lost -42.36% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)’s traded shares were 1.05 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.68% or -$0.45. The 52-week high for the OLPX share is $30.41, that puts it down -86.11 from that peak though still a striking 28.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.73. The company’s market capitalization is $10.88B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.22 million shares over the past three months.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) trade information

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) registered a -2.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.68% in intraday trading to $16.34 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.21%, and it has moved by 12.84% in 30 days. The short interest in Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) is 23.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.96 day(s) to cover.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Olaplex Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) shares have gone down -24.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 37.50% against 1.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $201.26 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $219.73 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 428.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 32.50% per annum.

OLPX Dividends

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)’s Major holders

Olaplex Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.09%, with the float percentage being 102.40%. Advent International Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 255 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 499.47 million shares (or 76.97% of all shares), a total value of $7.96 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.63 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $201.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) shares are Janus Henderson Research Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Janus Henderson Research Fund owns about 3.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.36 million, or about 0.52% of the stock, which is worth about $53.51 million.