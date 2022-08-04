ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) At $0.26 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s traded shares were 5.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.07% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the OBSV share is $3.35, that puts it down -1188.46 from that peak though still a striking 15.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.22. The company’s market capitalization is $32.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.20 million shares over the past three months.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. OBSV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) trade information

ObsEva SA (OBSV) registered a 16.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.07% in intraday trading to $0.26 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -34.34%, and it has moved by -85.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.60%. The short interest in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) is 3.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.25, which implies an increase of 95.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, OBSV is trading at a discount of -4515.38% off the target high and -284.62% off the low.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ObsEva SA has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ObsEva SA (OBSV) shares have gone down -83.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 3.85% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 24.00% this quarter and then drop -1,900.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -65.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.25 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4k and $20.1 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.30%. While earnings are projected to return 53.40% in 2022.

OBSV Dividends

ObsEva SA is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 03 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s Major holders

ObsEva SA insiders own 5.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.18%, with the float percentage being 25.52%. Sofinnova Investments, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 57 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.75 million shares (or 4.37% of all shares), a total value of $7.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.59 million shares, is of NEA Management Company, LLC’s that is approximately 4.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ObsEva SA (OBSV) shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF owns about 0.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.11 million, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $0.18 million.