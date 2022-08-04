NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) Is Up 48.13% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s traded shares were 4.91 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.14% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the NRXP share is $19.75, that puts it down -2338.27 from that peak though still a striking 39.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.49. The company’s market capitalization is $34.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.13 million shares over the past three months.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) trade information

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) registered a 10.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.14% in intraday trading to $0.81 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 59.80%, and it has moved by 48.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.91%. The short interest in NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) is 1.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 59.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, NRXP is trading at a discount of -146.91% off the target high and -146.91% off the low.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) shares have gone down -74.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 94.20% against 11.20.

NRXP Dividends

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s Major holders

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 48.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.35%, with the float percentage being 31.60%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 48 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.26 million shares (or 9.39% of all shares), a total value of $15.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.08 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.33 million, or about 0.49% of the stock, which is worth about $0.81 million.