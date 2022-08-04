Now Is A Good Time To Buy Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR)

During the last session, Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)’s traded shares were 1.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 26.75% or $0.42. The 52-week high for the XCUR share is $52.20, that puts it down -2523.12 from that peak though still a striking 25.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.49. The company’s market capitalization is $9.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 368.31K shares over the past three months.

Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) trade information

Exicure Inc. (XCUR) registered a 26.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 26.75% in intraday trading to $1.99 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 30.07%, and it has moved by -0.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.64%. The short interest in Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) is 0.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.42 day(s) to cover.

Exicure Inc. (XCUR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Exicure Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Exicure Inc. (XCUR) shares have gone down -68.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 80.57% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 75.00% this quarter and then jump 88.90% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.1 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.1 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -10.90%. While earnings are projected to return -155.70% in 2022.

XCUR Dividends

Exicure Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)’s Major holders

Exicure Inc. insiders own 27.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.32%, with the float percentage being 22.53%. Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 4.92% of all shares), a total value of $1.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.23 million shares, is of Abingworth, LLP’s that is approximately 4.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Exicure Inc. (XCUR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 54675.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 34822.0, or about 0.70% of the stock, which is worth about $0.21 million.