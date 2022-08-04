Now Is A Good Time To Buy Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL)

During the recent session, Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)’s traded shares were 0.63 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.89% or $1.11. The 52-week high for the AMPL share is $87.98, that puts it down -410.62 from that peak though still a striking 22.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.42. The company’s market capitalization is $1.81B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 868.54K shares over the past three months.

Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. AMPL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) trade information

Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) registered a 6.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.89% in intraday trading to $17.23 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.19%, and it has moved by 1.83% in 30 days. The short interest in Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) is 4.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.00, which implies an increase of 17.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, AMPL is trading at a discount of -39.29% off the target high and -4.47% off the low.

Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Amplitude Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) shares have gone down -60.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -36.67% against 12.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $55.22 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $59.62 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -184.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 3.60% per annum.

AMPL Dividends

Amplitude Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)’s Major holders

Amplitude Inc. insiders own 5.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.35%, with the float percentage being 69.41%. Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 132 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.7 million shares (or 9.53% of all shares), a total value of $104.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.92 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $72.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.28 million, or about 2.14% of the stock, which is worth about $18.25 million.