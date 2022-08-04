Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) Investing Potential Is $5.24

During the recent session, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)’s traded shares were 2.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.75. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.50% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the MUFG share is $6.78, that puts it down -29.39 from that peak though still a striking 2.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.09. The company’s market capitalization is $69.35B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.40 million shares over the past three months.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) trade information

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) registered a -3.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.50% in intraday trading to $5.24 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.45%, and it has moved by 0.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.93%. The short interest in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) is 5.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.46, which implies an increase of 18.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.21 and $7.81 respectively. As a result, MUFG is trading at a discount of -49.05% off the target high and 0.57% off the low.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) shares have gone down -12.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -23.46% against 0.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.30%. While earnings are projected to return 46.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 18.90% per annum.

MUFG Dividends

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is 0.11, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.95 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)’s Major holders

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.89%, with the float percentage being 1.89%. Aristotle Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 279 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 84.39 million shares (or 0.64% of all shares), a total value of $522.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.39 million shares, is of Bank of America Corporation’s that is approximately 0.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $107.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) shares are Vanguard/Windsor II and Harbor Large Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard/Windsor II owns about 19.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $115.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.54 million, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $26.33 million.