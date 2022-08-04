Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI) At $0.97 Is Worth A Gamble

During the recent session, Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI)’s traded shares were 1.28 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.32% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the MRAI share is $6.31, that puts it down -550.52 from that peak though still a striking 23.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.74. The company’s market capitalization is $17.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 71380.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 67.92K shares over the past three months.

Marpai Inc. (MRAI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MRAI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) trade information

Marpai Inc. (MRAI) registered a 5.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.32% in intraday trading to $0.97 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.13%, and it has moved by -2.13% in 30 days. The short interest in Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) is 98510.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.54 day(s) to cover.

Marpai Inc. (MRAI) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 56.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.22 million as predicted by 0 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.35 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -487.90% in 2022.

MRAI Dividends

Marpai Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI)’s Major holders

Marpai Inc. insiders own 50.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.81%, with the float percentage being 5.62%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.36 million shares (or 1.79% of all shares), a total value of $0.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 60182.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 0.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $55421.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Marpai Inc. (MRAI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 71725.0, or about 0.35% of the stock, which is worth about $66051.0.