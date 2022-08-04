Is Winc Inc. (AMEX: WBEV) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Winc Inc. (AMEX:WBEV)’s traded shares were 3.12 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 71.43% or $0.9. The 52-week high for the WBEV share is $14.20, that puts it down -557.41 from that peak though still a striking 42.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.25. The company’s market capitalization is $29.14M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10210.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 21.63K shares over the past three months.

Winc Inc. (AMEX:WBEV) trade information

Winc Inc. (WBEV) registered a 71.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 71.43% in intraday trading to $2.16 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 63.64%, and it has moved by 44.97% in 30 days. The short interest in Winc Inc. (AMEX:WBEV) is 39260.0 shares and it means that shorts have 2.23 day(s) to cover.

Winc Inc. (WBEV) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $19.93 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.23 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -109.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

WBEV Dividends

Winc Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Winc Inc. (AMEX:WBEV)’s Major holders

Winc Inc. insiders own 28.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.05%, with the float percentage being 29.62%. Deer Management Co. LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.63 million shares (or 12.37% of all shares), a total value of $5.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 77500.0 shares, is of Kepos Capital Lp’s that is approximately 0.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Winc Inc. (WBEV) shares are Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund owns about 24700.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $78299.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7149.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $11080.0.