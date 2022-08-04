Is Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s traded shares were 1.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.93% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the MITO share is $1.58, that puts it down -444.83 from that peak though still a striking 44.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.16. The company’s market capitalization is $18.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.72 million shares over the past three months.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MITO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) trade information

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) registered a 1.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.93% in intraday trading to $0.29 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.45%, and it has moved by 16.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.47%. The short interest in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) is 0.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.53, which implies an increase of 81.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $2.10 respectively. As a result, MITO is trading at a discount of -624.14% off the target high and -244.83% off the low.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) shares have gone down -58.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 94.34% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then jump 66.70% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.20%. While earnings are projected to return 25.50% in 2022.

MITO Dividends

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s Major holders

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp insiders own 0.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.84%, with the float percentage being 8.86%. Ikarian Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.5 million shares (or 0.84% of all shares), a total value of $0.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.17 million shares, is of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co’s that is approximately 0.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.12 million.

Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 48791.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13124.0 market value.