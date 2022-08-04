Is SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the recent session, SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM)’s traded shares were 1.02 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $139.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -33.65% or -$70.51. The 52-week high for the SITM share is $341.77, that puts it down -145.88 from that peak though still a striking 6.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $129.44. The company’s market capitalization is $4.23B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 199.47K shares over the past three months.

SiTime Corporation (SITM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. SITM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.01.

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) trade information

SiTime Corporation (SITM) registered a -33.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -33.65% in intraday trading to $139.00 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.44%, and it has moved by 48.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 52.23%. The short interest in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) is 0.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $263.00, which implies an increase of 47.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $225.00 and $320.00 respectively. As a result, SITM is trading at a discount of -130.22% off the target high and -61.87% off the low.

SiTime Corporation (SITM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SiTime Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SiTime Corporation (SITM) shares have gone down -11.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 42.62% against 15.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 119.60% this quarter and then jump 9.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 49.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $77.13 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $85.67 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 361.70% in 2022.

SITM Dividends

SiTime Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 01 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM)’s Major holders

SiTime Corporation insiders own 24.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.66%, with the float percentage being 102.19%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 331 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.16 million shares (or 10.26% of all shares), a total value of $535.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.71 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $422.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SiTime Corporation (SITM) shares are Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund owns about 0.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $123.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.45 million, or about 2.14% of the stock, which is worth about $73.28 million.