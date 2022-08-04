Is Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PAY) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PAY)’s traded shares were 1.02 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -23.63% or -$4.28. The 52-week high for the PAY share is $36.79, that puts it down -166.02 from that peak though still a striking 16.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.57. The company’s market capitalization is $2.15B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 181.90K shares over the past three months.

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. PAY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PAY) trade information

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) registered a -23.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -23.63% in intraday trading to $13.83 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 27.36%, and it has moved by 27.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.21%. The short interest in Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PAY) is 2.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 26.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.89, which implies an increase of 33.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, PAY is trading at a discount of -80.77% off the target high and -30.15% off the low.

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Paymentus Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) shares have gone down -37.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 12.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $119.97 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $125.27 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -19.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 29.00% per annum.

PAY Dividends

Paymentus Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PAY)’s Major holders

Paymentus Holdings Inc. insiders own 3.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.97%, with the float percentage being 104.21%. Akkr Management Company, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 86 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.38 million shares (or 13.20% of all shares), a total value of $31.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.13 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 11.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $28.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 3.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 20.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $50.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.67 million, or about 9.25% of the stock, which is worth about $22.28 million.