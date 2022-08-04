Is Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the recent session, Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM)’s traded shares were 0.9 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.52% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the LILM share is $11.66, that puts it down -268.99 from that peak though still a striking 31.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.16. The company’s market capitalization is $812.23M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.40 million shares over the past three months.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. LILM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

Lilium N.V. (LILM) registered a 9.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.52% in intraday trading to $3.16 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.33%, and it has moved by 12.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.94%. The short interest in Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) is 7.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 36.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, LILM is trading at a discount of -58.23% off the target high and -58.23% off the low.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lilium N.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lilium N.V. (LILM) shares have gone down -44.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 71.24% against 15.60.

While earnings are projected to return -118.10% in 2022.

LILM Dividends

Lilium N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM)’s Major holders

Lilium N.V. insiders own 65.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.21%, with the float percentage being 37.97%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 60 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 18.26 million shares (or 6.84% of all shares), a total value of $72.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.23 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $20.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lilium N.V. (LILM) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 5.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.96 million, or about 0.73% of the stock, which is worth about $7.8 million.