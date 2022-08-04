Is Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) Still A Buy After A 5.45% Weekly Jump?

During the recent session, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s traded shares were 0.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.50% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the CYCC share is $6.10, that puts it down -408.33 from that peak though still a striking 15.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.01. The company’s market capitalization is $11.19M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 748.22K shares over the past three months.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) trade information

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) registered a 3.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.50% in intraday trading to $1.20 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.45%, and it has moved by 1.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.80%. The short interest in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) is 0.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.56 day(s) to cover.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) shares have gone down -66.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 6.54% against 1.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.40%. While earnings are projected to return 37.40% in 2022.

CYCC Dividends

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s Major holders

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 4.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.39%, with the float percentage being 43.40%. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.51 million shares (or 5.15% of all shares), a total value of $0.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.51 million shares, is of Sphera Funds Management Ltd’s that is approximately 5.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 86789.0, or about 0.87% of the stock, which is worth about $0.1 million.