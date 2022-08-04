Is Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s traded shares were 3.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.37% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the AGRX share is $50.40, that puts it down -8742.11 from that peak though still a striking 14.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.49. The company’s market capitalization is $7.09M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.08 million shares over the past three months.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AGRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) trade information

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) registered a 6.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.37% in intraday trading to $0.57 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.23%, and it has moved by -15.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.79%. The short interest in Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) is 0.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 81.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, AGRX is trading at a discount of -777.19% off the target high and -75.44% off the low.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Agile Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) shares have gone down -96.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 92.89% against 0.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 116.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.76 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.84 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $160k and $1.13 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1,000.60% and then jump by 62.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.40%. While earnings are projected to return -26.00% in 2022.

AGRX Dividends

Agile Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s Major holders

Agile Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 25.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.22%, with the float percentage being 11.02%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.53 million shares (or 4.31% of all shares), a total value of $4.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.11 million shares, is of Armistice Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 0.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 64466.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 29419.0, or about 0.24% of the stock, which is worth about $0.25 million.