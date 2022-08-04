Investing In Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s traded shares were 7.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.26% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the AMRS share is $16.31, that puts it down -806.11 from that peak though still a striking 18.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.47. The company’s market capitalization is $604.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.49 million shares over the past three months.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) trade information

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) registered a -5.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.26% in intraday trading to $1.80 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.74%, and it has moved by -17.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.50%. The short interest in Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) is 46.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.76, which implies an increase of 84.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, AMRS is trading at a discount of -1122.22% off the target high and -38.89% off the low.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Amyris Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Amyris Inc. (AMRS) shares have gone down -61.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.49% against 12.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $84.09 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $93.35 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $45.23 million and $42.12 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 85.90% and then jump by 121.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.50%. While earnings are projected to return 50.80% in 2022.

AMRS Dividends

Amyris Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s Major holders

Amyris Inc. insiders own 29.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.09%, with the float percentage being 69.85%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 284 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 21.67 million shares (or 6.78% of all shares), a total value of $94.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.2 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $74.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amyris Inc. (AMRS) shares are BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust owns about 9.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $41.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.21 million, or about 1.63% of the stock, which is worth about $22.73 million.