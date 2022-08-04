If All Goes Well, ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) Could Shrink By -7319.35% Or More

During the last session, ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s traded shares were 5.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.34% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the CFRX share is $4.54, that puts it down -1364.52 from that peak though still a striking 6.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.29. The company’s market capitalization is $13.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.09 million shares over the past three months.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. CFRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.37.

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) trade information

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) registered a 4.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.34% in intraday trading to $0.31 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.88%, and it has moved by -90.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.28%. The short interest in ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) is 2.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 96.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, CFRX is trading at a discount of -7319.35% off the target high and -222.58% off the low.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ContraFect Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) shares have gone down -89.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -134.55% against 11.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -164.30% this quarter and then drop -169.20% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 42.10%. While earnings are projected to return 55.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 12.70% per annum.

CFRX Dividends

ContraFect Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s Major holders

ContraFect Corporation insiders own 4.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.19%, with the float percentage being 56.97%. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 62 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.3 million shares (or 18.55% of all shares), a total value of $26.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.97 million shares, is of BVF Inc.’s that is approximately 10.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $14.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 6.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 16.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.07 million, or about 2.72% of the stock, which is worth about $3.91 million.