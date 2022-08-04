Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Stock Dropped -39.13% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s traded shares were 1.87 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.68% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the GFAI share is $7.50, that puts it down -2578.57 from that peak though still a striking 10.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.25. The company’s market capitalization is $5.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.26 million shares over the past three months.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GFAI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) registered a 2.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.68% in intraday trading to $0.28 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.48%, and it has moved by -39.13% in 30 days. The short interest in Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) is 1.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.43, which implies an increase of 88.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.43 and $2.43 respectively. As a result, GFAI is trading at a discount of -767.86% off the target high and -767.86% off the low.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Guardforce AI Co. Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) shares have gone down -61.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -110.00% against 6.30.

GFAI Dividends

Guardforce AI Co. Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s Major holders

Guardforce AI Co. Limited insiders own 37.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.89%, with the float percentage being 1.41%. Millennium Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.27% of all shares), a total value of $0.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 74869.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 0.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.12 million.

Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 4796.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2747.0 market value.