Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FRGE): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the recent session, Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)’s traded shares were 1.0 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 29.67% or $1.35. The 52-week high for the FRGE share is $47.50, that puts it down -705.08 from that peak though still a striking 23.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.49. The company’s market capitalization is $781.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 933.17K shares over the past three months.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) trade information

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) registered a 29.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 29.67% in intraday trading to $5.90 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.05%, and it has moved by -55.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.33%. The short interest in Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) is 1.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.87 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 179.40% in 2022.

FRGE Dividends

Forge Global Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)’s Major holders

Forge Global Holdings Inc. insiders own 28.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.21%, with the float percentage being 32.28%. Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 8.55 million shares (or 16.51% of all shares), a total value of $64.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.52 million shares, is of Wells Fargo & Company’s that is approximately 4.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $19.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd owns about 0.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.11 million, or about 0.21% of the stock, which is worth about $0.82 million.