Following Its 52-Week Low, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT)’S Share Price Rose 31.03% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -91.22%

During the recent session, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s traded shares were 0.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.08% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the NEPT share is $29.52, that puts it down -1935.86 from that peak though still a striking 31.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $13.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 252.57K shares over the past three months.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. NEPT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.91.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) trade information

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) registered a 15.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.08% in intraday trading to $1.45 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.78%, and it has moved by -3.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.44%. The short interest in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) is 0.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.94, which implies an increase of 93.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.94 and $21.94 respectively. As a result, NEPT is trading at a discount of -1413.1% off the target high and -1413.1% off the low.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) shares have gone down -88.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 99.15% against 5.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 83.70% this quarter and then jump 64.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.38 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.61 million by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -47.60%. While earnings are projected to return 56.30% in 2022.

NEPT Dividends

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s Major holders

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. insiders own 11.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.33%, with the float percentage being 9.47%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 48 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 57142.0 shares (or 0.78% of all shares), a total value of $81713.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 44282.0 shares, is of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $63323.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) shares are Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF owns about 46534.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $66543.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 31439.0, or about 0.43% of the stock, which is worth about $44957.0.