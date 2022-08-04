Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) Is Down -4.47% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 4.59% – What To Do Now

During the recent session, Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)’s traded shares were 2.94 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.83. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -18.53% or -$1.98. The 52-week high for the ECVT share is $14.29, that puts it down -63.69 from that peak though still a striking -4.47% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.12. The company’s market capitalization is $1.48B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 420.27K shares over the past three months.

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. ECVT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.18.

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) trade information

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) registered a -18.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -18.53% in intraday trading to $8.73 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.10%, and it has moved by 10.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.41%. The short interest in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) is 0.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.00, which implies an increase of 37.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, ECVT is trading at a discount of -106.19% off the target high and -26.0% off the low.

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ecovyst Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) shares have gone up 3.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 47.06% against 12.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 63.60% this quarter and then jump 15.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $202.44 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $215.79 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.10%. While earnings are projected to return -96.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 29.10% per annum.

ECVT Dividends

Ecovyst Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)’s Major holders

Ecovyst Inc. insiders own 19.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.71%, with the float percentage being 95.02%. CCMP Capital GP, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 190 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 46.57 million shares (or 33.57% of all shares), a total value of $538.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.8 million shares, is of Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc.’s that is approximately 4.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $67.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) shares are Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund owns about 3.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.56 million, or about 1.12% of the stock, which is worth about $18.02 million.