Does Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TNON) Still Look Attractive After A 31.28% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON)’s traded shares were 2.15 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 20.43% or $0.47. The 52-week high for the TNON share is $59.89, that puts it down -2062.09 from that peak though still a striking 32.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.88. The company’s market capitalization is $31.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 438.00K shares over the past three months.

Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) trade information

Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) registered a 20.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.43% in intraday trading to $2.77 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 31.28%, and it has moved by 15.90% in 30 days. The short interest in Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) is 84180.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 53.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, TNON is trading at a discount of -116.61% off the target high and -116.61% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $140k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $280k by the end of Sep 2022.

TNON Dividends

Tenon Medical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON)’s Major holders

Tenon Medical Inc. insiders own 33.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.60%, with the float percentage being 0.90%. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 34849.0 shares (or 0.31% of all shares), a total value of $78758.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5701.0 shares, is of iShares Micro Cap ETF’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $12884.0.