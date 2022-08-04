Does Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) Still Look Attractive After A 5.79% Selloff Last Week?

During the recent session, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS)’s traded shares were 2.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.75. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $97.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.77% or -$7.05. The 52-week high for the FIS share is $135.62, that puts it down -39.7 from that peak though still a striking 12.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $85.00. The company’s market capitalization is $61.28B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.18 million shares over the past three months.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. FIS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 35 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 22 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.71.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) trade information

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) registered a -6.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.77% in intraday trading to $97.08 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.79%, and it has moved by 9.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.15%. The short interest in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) is 7.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $127.71, which implies an increase of 23.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $100.00 and $176.00 respectively. As a result, FIS is trading at a discount of -81.29% off the target high and -3.01% off the low.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fidelity National Information Services Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) shares have gone down -14.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.53% against 5.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.20% this quarter and then jump 10.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.67 billion as predicted by 26 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 26 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.74 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.80%. While earnings are projected to return 166.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 13.48% per annum.

FIS Dividends

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is 1.88, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.81 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS)’s Major holders

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. insiders own 0.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.09%, with the float percentage being 93.31%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,502 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 56.83 million shares (or 9.35% of all shares), a total value of $5.55 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 49.3 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.81 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 17.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.72 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.33 million, or about 2.19% of the stock, which is worth about $1.3 billion.