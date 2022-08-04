CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) On Wednesday – Up 15.94% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the recent session, CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)’s traded shares were 1.95 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $32.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.98% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the CSX share is $38.63, that puts it down -17.7 from that peak though still a striking 15.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.59. The company’s market capitalization is $68.51B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 17.03 million shares over the past three months.

CSX Corporation (CSX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. CSX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.5.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) trade information

CSX Corporation (CSX) registered a 0.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.98% in intraday trading to $32.82 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.10%, and it has moved by 14.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.22%. The short interest in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) is 22.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.52, which implies an increase of 7.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $41.00 respectively. As a result, CSX is trading at a discount of -24.92% off the target high and 23.83% off the low.

CSX Corporation (CSX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CSX Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CSX Corporation (CSX) shares have gone down -6.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.51% against 8.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.30% this quarter and then jump 16.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.76 billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.75 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.06 billion and $3.43 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 22.90% and then jump by 9.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.70%. While earnings are projected to return 39.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 13.72% per annum.

CSX Dividends

CSX Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 18 and April 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for CSX Corporation is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.23 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)’s Major holders

CSX Corporation insiders own 0.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.97%, with the float percentage being 78.14%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,957 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 185.18 million shares (or 8.65% of all shares), a total value of $6.93 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 146.77 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $5.5 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CSX Corporation (CSX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 63.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.37 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 48.54 million, or about 2.27% of the stock, which is worth about $1.82 billion.