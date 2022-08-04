Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ: TYDE) Rose 20.91% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -92.77%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE)’s traded shares were 4.43 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.65% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the TYDE share is $18.15, that puts it down -1550.0 from that peak though still a striking 20.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.87. The company’s market capitalization is $25.56M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.83 million shares over the past three months.

Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE) trade information

Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) registered a -2.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.65% in intraday trading to $1.10 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.39%, and it has moved by -11.29% in 30 days. The short interest in Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE) is 3.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.67 day(s) to cover.

TYDE Dividends

Cryptyde Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE)’s Major holders

Cryptyde Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.91%, with the float percentage being 7.91%. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10650.0 shares (or 0.05% of all shares), a total value of $21619.0 in shares.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 86008.0, or about 0.42% of the stock, which is worth about $0.17 million.