Could Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC)’s traded shares were 0.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.28% or -$2.61. The 52-week high for the HCC share is $42.29, that puts it down -46.28 from that peak though still a striking 42.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.74. The company’s market capitalization is $1.59B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 964.00K shares over the past three months.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. HCC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.48.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) trade information

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) registered a -8.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.28% in intraday trading to $28.91 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.86%, and it has moved by 16.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 64.91%. The short interest in Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) is 3.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $42.07, which implies an increase of 31.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, HCC is trading at a discount of -72.95% off the target high and -10.69% off the low.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Warrior Met Coal Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) shares have gone up 12.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 285.67% against 40.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 235.10% this quarter and then drop -38.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 67.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $447.58 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $424.85 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.80%. While earnings are projected to return 519.60% in 2022.

HCC Dividends

Warrior Met Coal Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Warrior Met Coal Inc. is 0.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.76 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC)’s Major holders

Warrior Met Coal Inc. insiders own 1.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.75%, with the float percentage being 99.79%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 301 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.27 million shares (or 14.07% of all shares), a total value of $269.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.41 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 12.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $237.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $109.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.47 million, or about 2.85% of the stock, which is worth about $54.58 million.