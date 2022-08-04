China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) Has Been Falling -86.01% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the recent session, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s traded shares were 0.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.20% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the SXTC share is $28.00, that puts it down -1473.03 from that peak though still a striking 29.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.26. The company’s market capitalization is $4.99M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 113.92K shares over the past three months.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) trade information

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) registered a -2.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.20% in intraday trading to $1.78 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.81%, and it has moved by -3.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.78%. The short interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) is 71140.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.81 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.60%. While earnings are projected to return -44.40% in 2022.

SXTC Dividends

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s Major holders

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 11.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.69%, with the float percentage being 8.69%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 22575.0 shares (or 0.84% of all shares), a total value of $40183.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16823.0 shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $29944.0.

Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 1332.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2370.0 market value.