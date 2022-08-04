Boom Or Bust? Where Will VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s traded shares were 43.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.15, reflecting an intraday loss of 4.57% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the VTGN share is $3.26, that puts it down -2073.33 from that peak though still a striking 6.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.14. The company’s market capitalization is $34.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 36.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.85 million shares over the past three months.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.20. VTGN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) registered a 4.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.57% in intraday trading to $0.15 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.11%, and it has moved by -82.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.45%. The short interest in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) is 16.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.15, which implies an increase of 93.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.17 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, VTGN is trading at a discount of -5233.33% off the target high and -13.33% off the low.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) shares have gone down -90.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -16.00% against 1.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -25.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $360k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $360k by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.70%. While earnings are projected to return 49.90% in 2022.

VTGN Dividends

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Major holders

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 0.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.17%, with the float percentage being 73.43%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 154 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 16.3 million shares (or 7.89% of all shares), a total value of $20.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.05 million shares, is of VR Adviser, LLC’s that is approximately 7.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $19.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.39 million, or about 2.13% of the stock, which is worth about $3.87 million.