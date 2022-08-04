Boom Or Bust? Where Will T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s traded shares were 28.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.50. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.25% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the TTOO share is $1.23, that puts it down -925.0 from that peak though still a striking 8.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.11. The company’s market capitalization is $23.06M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.45 million shares over the past three months.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. TTOO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) trade information

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) registered a -0.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.25% in intraday trading to $0.12 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.12%, and it has moved by -36.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.60%. The short interest in T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) is 14.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.32, which implies an increase of 62.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.14 and $0.50 respectively. As a result, TTOO is trading at a discount of -316.67% off the target high and -16.67% off the low.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -12.50% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.13 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.17 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.69 million and $5.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -8.40% and then jump by 25.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.80%. While earnings are projected to return 19.60% in 2022.

TTOO Dividends

T2 Biosystems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s Major holders

T2 Biosystems Inc. insiders own 4.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.12%, with the float percentage being 9.60%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 84 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.03 million shares (or 2.94% of all shares), a total value of $2.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.91 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.15 million, or about 1.26% of the stock, which is worth about $1.13 million.