Boom Or Bust: Where Does Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF)’s traded shares were 1.35 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.82% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the DXF share is $1.89, that puts it down -237.5 from that peak though still a striking 28.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.40. The company’s market capitalization is $11.69M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 93.75K shares over the past three months.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) trade information

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) registered a 15.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.82% in intraday trading to $0.56 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 27.24%, and it has moved by 21.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.22%. The short interest in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) is 0.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.84, which implies an increase of 97.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.84 and $24.84 respectively. As a result, DXF is trading at a discount of -4335.71% off the target high and -4335.71% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -29.24%.

DXF Dividends

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF)’s Major holders

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited insiders own 49.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.82%, with the float percentage being 1.61%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.1 million shares (or 0.48% of all shares), a total value of $66578.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24970.0 shares, is of Envestnet Asset Management’s that is approximately 0.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $16601.0.