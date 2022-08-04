Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)’s traded shares were 2.12 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.47% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the BKKT share is $50.80, that puts it down -1571.05 from that peak though still a striking 34.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.98. The company’s market capitalization is $764.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.79 million shares over the past three months.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. BKKT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) registered a 4.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.47% in intraday trading to $3.04 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.43%, and it has moved by 31.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.14%. The short interest in Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) is 13.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies a decrease of -1.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, BKKT is trading at a premium of 1.32% off the target high and 1.32% off the low.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 52.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.99 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.37 million by the end of Sep 2022.

BKKT Dividends

Bakkt Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)’s Major holders

Bakkt Holdings Inc. insiders own 22.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.50%, with the float percentage being 22.55%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 104 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.16 million shares (or 2.87% of all shares), a total value of $13.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.08 million shares, is of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s that is approximately 1.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.92 million, or about 1.22% of the stock, which is worth about $5.64 million.