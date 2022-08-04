As The Stock Falls By -82.28% Year-To-Date, Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2022

During the recent session, Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN)’s traded shares were 0.93 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.52% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the CPTN share is $80.16, that puts it down -4053.37 from that peak though still a striking 47.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.01. The company’s market capitalization is $260.06M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 657.16K shares over the past three months.

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. CPTN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) trade information

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) registered a 9.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.52% in intraday trading to $1.93 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.82%, and it has moved by 4.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.95%. The short interest in Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) is 0.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.38, which implies an increase of 81.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, CPTN is trading at a discount of -1039.9% off the target high and -107.25% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.17 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.82 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -89.70% in 2022.

CPTN Dividends

Cepton Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN)’s Major holders

Cepton Inc. insiders own 63.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.30%, with the float percentage being 36.83%. Point72 Asset Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.42 million shares (or 0.92% of all shares), a total value of $2.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.37 million shares, is of Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp’s that is approximately 0.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cepton Inc. (CPTN) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 95739.0, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $0.17 million.