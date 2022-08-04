Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) On Wednesday – Up 12.6% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s traded shares were 4.99 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.51% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the AMRN share is $5.97, that puts it down -370.08 from that peak though still a striking 12.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.11. The company’s market capitalization is $511.82M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.95 million shares over the past three months.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. AMRN has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) trade information

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) registered a -4.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.51% in intraday trading to $1.27 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.93%, and it has moved by -20.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.47%. The short interest in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) is 26.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.57, which implies an increase of 64.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, AMRN is trading at a discount of -608.66% off the target high and -18.11% off the low.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Amarin Corporation plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) shares have gone down -65.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -250.00% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -400.00% this quarter and then drop -66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -39.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $85.81 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $82.82 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.40%. While earnings are projected to return 140.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 38.90% per annum.

AMRN Dividends

Amarin Corporation plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s Major holders

Amarin Corporation plc insiders own 1.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.67%, with the float percentage being 34.11%. Sarissa Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 263 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 24.0 million shares (or 6.05% of all shares), a total value of $78.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.17 million shares, is of Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 5.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $69.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) shares are Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd and Northern Lights Fd Tr-13D Activist Fd. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd owns about 3.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.9 million, or about 0.48% of the stock, which is worth about $6.25 million.