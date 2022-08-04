Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) Is Down -1.72% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the recent session, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s traded shares were 0.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.85% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the ABEO share is $34.00, that puts it down -670.98 from that peak though still a striking 26.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.26. The company’s market capitalization is $23.30M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 114.00K shares over the past three months.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. ABEO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.87.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) trade information

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) registered a 9.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.85% in intraday trading to $4.41 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.56%, and it has moved by -1.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.96%. The short interest in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) is 0.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.00, which implies an increase of 77.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, ABEO is trading at a discount of -466.89% off the target high and -240.14% off the low.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) shares have gone down -42.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 70.97% against 1.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 53.20% this quarter and then jump 40.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -56.70% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.20%. While earnings are projected to return 5.10% in 2022.

ABEO Dividends

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s Major holders

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 10.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.72%, with the float percentage being 24.21%. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 54 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.32 million shares (or 5.45% of all shares), a total value of $1.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.2 million shares, is of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 3.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 41936.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 41489.0, or about 0.71% of the stock, which is worth about $0.18 million.