A Quick Glance At Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VEDU) Stock: It Is up 35.19% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -93.52 Percent

During the last session, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU)’s traded shares were 2.43 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.88% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the VEDU share is $28.00, that puts it down -1628.4 from that peak though still a striking 35.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.05. The company’s market capitalization is $66.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.15 million shares over the past three months.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) trade information

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) registered a 5.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.88% in intraday trading to $1.62 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.90%, and it has moved by 16.55% in 30 days. The short interest in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) is 25960.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

VEDU Dividends

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU)’s Major holders

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. insiders own 81.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.00%, with the float percentage being 0.00%.