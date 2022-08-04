A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ), As It Continued To Fall -70.43% In Year-To-Date

During the recent session, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s traded shares were 1.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.39. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.58% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the GRNQ share is $23.70, that puts it down -992.17 from that peak though still a striking 41.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.28. The company’s market capitalization is $14.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 91.81K shares over the past three months.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. GRNQ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) trade information

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) registered a 18.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.58% in intraday trading to $2.17 this Wednesday, 08/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.92%, and it has moved by -11.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.20%. The short interest in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) is 78800.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $80.00, which implies an increase of 97.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $80.00 and $80.00 respectively. As a result, GRNQ is trading at a discount of -3586.64% off the target high and -3586.64% off the low.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.25 million by the end of Mar 2019.

While earnings are projected to return -216.10% in 2022.

GRNQ Dividends

Greenpro Capital Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s Major holders

Greenpro Capital Corp. insiders own 53.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.45%, with the float percentage being 3.14%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 55165.0 shares (or 0.70% of all shares), a total value of $0.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 40142.0 shares, is of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s that is approximately 0.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $90921.0.

Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF owns about 55973.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.13 million market value.