You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ).

In the last trading session, 4.47 million shares of the TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) were traded, and its beta was 1.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.62, and it changed around $0.66 or 33.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.56M. PETZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $188.00, offering almost -7075.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.11% since then. We note from TDH Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.34 million.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) trade information

Instantly PETZ has showed a green trend with a performance of 33.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.1300 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -96.60% year-to-date, but still up 31.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) is 44.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.24 day(s).

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.10%.

PETZ Dividends

TDH Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 12.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.88% of TDH Holdings Inc. shares, and 1.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.53%. TDH Holdings Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Two Sigma Investments, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.29% of the shares, which is about 18294.0 shares worth $0.16 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.19% or 12167.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 36559.0 shares worth $0.16 million, making up 0.58% of all outstanding shares.