You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP).

In today’s recent session, 10.9 million shares of the Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $65.22, and it changed around -$16.91 or -20.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.66B. HZNP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $120.54, offering almost -84.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $78.40, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -20.21% since then. We note from Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.98 million.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HZNP as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is expected to report earnings per share of $1.35 for the current quarter.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) trade information

Instantly HZNP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -20.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 84.68 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.78% year-to-date, but still up 0.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) is 1.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $138.57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 52.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HZNP is forecast to be at a low of $95.00 and a high of $164.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -151.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -45.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) estimates and forecasts

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.00 percent over the past six months and at a 24.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -16.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -13.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $936.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company to make $1.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $832.55 million and $979.41 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.30%. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company earnings are expected to increase by 25.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.80% per year for the next five years.

HZNP Dividends

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and March 02.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.03% of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares, and 95.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.08%. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stock is held by 908 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.87% of the shares, which is about 20.33 million shares worth $2.14 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 6.61% or 15.15 million shares worth $1.59 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 6.55 million shares worth $688.61 million, making up 2.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 5.15 million shares worth around $541.84 million, which represents about 2.25% of the total shares outstanding.