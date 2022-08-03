Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN): Stock Forecast For 2022 Still Looks Weak With A -199.63% Decline

In today’s recent session, 0.58 million shares of the Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.35, and it changed around -$0.75 or -5.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $401.85M. VRDN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.00, offering almost -64.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.06% since then. We note from Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 343.79K.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VRDN as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.9 for the current quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) trade information

Instantly VRDN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.43 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.68% year-to-date, but still up 3.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) is 31.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.11, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VRDN is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -199.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -87.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) estimates and forecasts

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.85 percent over the past six months and at a 43.26% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 59.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 29.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -71.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $230k in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Viridian Therapeutics Inc. to make $220k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 56.40%.

VRDN Dividends

Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 15.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.19% of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 94.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.84%. Viridian Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 97 institutions, with VR Adviser, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.63% of the shares, which is about 1.85 million shares worth $24.65 million.

BVF Inc., with 6.24% or 1.74 million shares worth $23.2 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.59 million shares worth $7.82 million, making up 2.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.55 million shares worth around $7.33 million, which represents about 1.97% of the total shares outstanding.