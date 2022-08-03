Valaris Limited: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of VAL Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $50.93, and it changed around $2.95 or 6.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.54B. VAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $63.45, offering almost -24.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.8% since then. We note from Valaris Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

Valaris Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VAL as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Valaris Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) trade information

Instantly VAL has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 52.17 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 41.47% year-to-date, but still up 15.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) is 18.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $76.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VAL is forecast to be at a low of $72.00 and a high of $83.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -62.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -41.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Valaris Limited (VAL) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $366.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Valaris Limited to make $413.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -48.00%.

VAL Dividends

Valaris Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 02.

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.37% of Valaris Limited shares, and 71.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.81%. Valaris Limited stock is held by 215 institutions, with Oak Hill Advisors, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.55% of the shares, which is about 9.41 million shares worth $489.18 million.

Goldentree Asset Management LP, with 7.90% or 5.92 million shares worth $307.9 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.37 million shares worth $57.99 million, making up 1.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.88 million shares worth around $45.53 million, which represents about 1.17% of the total shares outstanding.