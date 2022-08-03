Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) were traded, and its beta was 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.19, and it changed around $0.03 or 2.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $267.20M. URG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.15, offering almost -80.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.17% since then. We note from Ur-Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.80 million.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Instantly URG has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2500 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.46% year-to-date, but still up 2.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) is 11.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that URG is forecast to be at a low of $2.75 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -152.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -131.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Ur-Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.85 percent over the past six months and at a 85.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 60,025.00%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.80%.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 24 and February 28.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.83% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares, and 34.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.64%. Ur-Energy Inc. stock is held by 114 institutions, with CQS (US), LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.45% of the shares, which is about 9.76 million shares worth $15.61 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.26% or 9.33 million shares worth $14.93 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 10.65 million shares worth $11.29 million, making up 4.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF held roughly 7.86 million shares worth around $11.63 million, which represents about 3.59% of the total shares outstanding.