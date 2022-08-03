Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $20.00 In 2022

In today’s recent session, 3.35 million shares of the Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.63, and it changed around $0.43 or 4.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.89B. UAA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.28, offering almost -183.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.89% since then. We note from Under Armour Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.67 million.

Under Armour Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended UAA as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Under Armour Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) trade information

Instantly UAA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.79 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.58% year-to-date, but still up 11.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) is 8.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UAA is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -107.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -83.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -16.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.35 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect Under Armour Inc. to make $1.62 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.50%. Under Armour Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 161.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 11.86% per year for the next five years.

UAA Dividends

Under Armour Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 03.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.27% of Under Armour Inc. shares, and 93.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.40%. Under Armour Inc. stock is held by 611 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.08% of the shares, which is about 20.91 million shares worth $198.35 million.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., with 9.91% or 18.69 million shares worth $177.3 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 5.45 million shares worth $51.73 million, making up 2.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 5.26 million shares worth around $49.86 million, which represents about 2.79% of the total shares outstanding.