Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 107.11 million shares of the Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.25, and it changed around $4.65 or 18.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $56.56B. UBER currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.88, offering almost -67.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.97% since then. We note from Uber Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 33.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 34.74 million.

Uber Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 45 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended UBER as a Hold, whereas 36 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Uber Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.26 for the current quarter.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) trade information

Instantly UBER has showed a green trend with a performance of 18.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.43 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.24% year-to-date, but still up 29.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is 37.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 73.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.26, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UBER is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $72.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -146.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) estimates and forecasts

Uber Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.79 percent over the past six months and at a -1,273.08% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -144.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 85.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 71.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 38 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.39 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 38 analysts expect Uber Technologies Inc. to make $7.69 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 73.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.90%. Uber Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 93.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 22.75% per year for the next five years.

UBER Dividends

Uber Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 14.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.24% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares, and 74.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.55%. Uber Technologies Inc. stock is held by 1,492 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.48% of the shares, which is about 127.3 million shares worth $4.54 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.57% or 89.77 million shares worth $3.2 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 42.33 million shares worth $1.51 billion, making up 2.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 22.15 million shares worth around $790.41 million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.