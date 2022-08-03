Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK) Shares Might Go Down -87.23% This Year

In the last trading session, 1.63 million shares of the Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.09, and it changed around $0.12 or 4.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $366.47M. COOK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.59, offering almost -954.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.8% since then. We note from Traeger Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

Traeger Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended COOK as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Traeger Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK) trade information

Instantly COOK has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.18 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -74.59% year-to-date, but still up 1.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK) is -31.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COOK is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -288.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Traeger Inc. (COOK) estimates and forecasts

Traeger Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -69.68 percent over the past six months and at a -66.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $221.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Traeger Inc. to make $171.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $211 million and $162.02 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.60%.

Traeger Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -394.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.86% per year for the next five years.

COOK Dividends

Traeger Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.88% of Traeger Inc. shares, and 92.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.03%. Traeger Inc. stock is held by 157 institutions, with Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 20.89% of the shares, which is about 24.69 million shares worth $183.72 million.

Capital World Investors, with 3.98% or 4.7 million shares worth $34.99 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 4.7 million shares worth $34.99 million, making up 3.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 3.06 million shares worth around $18.3 million, which represents about 2.58% of the total shares outstanding.