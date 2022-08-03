Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.47 million shares of the Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) were traded, and its beta was 2.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.17, and it changed around -$2.8 or -16.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $853.46M. TWI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.81, offering almost -39.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.79% since then. We note from Titan International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 654.23K.

Titan International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TWI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Titan International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter.

Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) trade information

Instantly TWI has showed a red trend with a performance of -16.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.18 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 29.29% year-to-date, but still down -9.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) is -0.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TWI is forecast to be at a low of $23.00 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -62.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -62.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Titan International Inc. (TWI) estimates and forecasts

Titan International Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 45.33 percent over the past six months and at a 164.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 170.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $582.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Titan International Inc. to make $534.32 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.80%. Titan International Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 179.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

TWI Dividends

Titan International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 02 and March 07.

Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.29% of Titan International Inc. shares, and 78.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.33%. Titan International Inc. stock is held by 236 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 13.36% of the shares, which is about 8.37 million shares worth $123.3 million.

MHR Fund Management, LLC, with 12.78% or 8.01 million shares worth $117.91 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.65 million shares worth $55.11 million, making up 5.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.47 million shares worth around $21.62 million, which represents about 2.34% of the total shares outstanding.