Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.42, and it changed around -$1.58 or -7.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.36B. SSYS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.83, offering almost -120.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.33% since then. We note from Stratasys Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 936.66K.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) trade information

Instantly SSYS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.50% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.44 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.25% year-to-date, but still up 8.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) is 12.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SSYS is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $29.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -49.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) estimates and forecasts

Stratasys Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.91 percent over the past six months and at a 328.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 400.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $166.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. to make $174.19 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.90%. Stratasys Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 87.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 33.00% per year for the next five years.

SSYS Dividends

Stratasys Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 03.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.34% of Stratasys Ltd. shares, and 74.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.81%. Stratasys Ltd. stock is held by 242 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 14.44% of the shares, which is about 8.17 million shares worth $161.84 million.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc., with 7.48% or 4.23 million shares worth $83.85 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 5.37 million shares worth $106.32 million, making up 9.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund held roughly 1.96 million shares worth around $38.85 million, which represents about 3.47% of the total shares outstanding.