Stock Performance And Outlook Of BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI)

In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) were traded, and its beta was -0.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.52, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $0.78M. BIMI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.35, offering almost -2467.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.08% since then. We note from BIMI International Medical Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.77 million.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) trade information

Instantly BIMI has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5771 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -79.48% year-to-date, but still up 14.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) is -16.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $62.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BIMI is forecast to be at a low of $62.50 and a high of $62.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -11919.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11919.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) estimates and forecasts

BIMI Dividends

BIMI International Medical Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 30 and April 04.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 108.79% of BIMI International Medical Inc. shares, and 18.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of -211.05%. BIMI International Medical Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.16% of the shares, which is about 0.17 million shares worth $0.23 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 0.07% or 72762.0 shares worth $0.1 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

