Stock Performance And Outlook Of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY)

In today’s recent session, 4.13 million shares of the Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) have been traded, and its beta is 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $212.85, and it changed around $70.88 or 49.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.14B. ALNY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $212.00, offering almost 0.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $117.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.76% since then. We note from Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 802.26K.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended ALNY as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.82 for the current quarter.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) trade information

Instantly ALNY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 49.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 220.00 on Tuesday, 08/02/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.28% year-to-date, but still up 1.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) is -4.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $202.13, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -5.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALNY is forecast to be at a low of $97.00 and a high of $430.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -102.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 54.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) estimates and forecasts

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.18 percent over the past six months and at a -6.94% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -5.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $288.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $331.94 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $218.69 million and $258.54 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 32.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.50%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 3.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 7.86% per year for the next five years.

ALNY Dividends

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 26 and October 31.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.51% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 99.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.77%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 696 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 13.37% of the shares, which is about 16.05 million shares worth $3.36 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.02% or 10.83 million shares worth $2.27 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 5.51 million shares worth $1.15 billion, making up 4.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held roughly 5.04 million shares worth around $1.05 billion, which represents about 4.20% of the total shares outstanding.